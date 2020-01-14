NantKwest, Inc.[NK] stock saw a move by 91.01% on , touching 3.81 million. Based on the recent volume, NantKwest, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NK shares recorded 96.15M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that NantKwest, Inc. [NK] stock could reach median target price of $4.00.

NantKwest, Inc. [NK] stock additionally went up by +78.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 254.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NK stock is set at 385.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by 444.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NK shares showcased 507.14% increase. NK saw 39.06% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 615.79% compared to high within the same period of time.

NantKwest, Inc. [NASDAQ:NK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 4.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.56.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 11 Mar (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NantKwest, Inc. [NK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NantKwest, Inc. [NK] sitting at -209338.30.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NantKwest, Inc. [NK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is -227.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8,052.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. NantKwest, Inc. [NK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NantKwest, Inc. [NK] earns $292 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.26 and its Current Ratio is 3.26. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NantKwest, Inc. [NK] has 96.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $653.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 4.89. At its current price, it has moved up by 39.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 615.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.87, which indicates that it is 28.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.73. This RSI suggests that NantKwest, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NantKwest, Inc. [NK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. [NK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.