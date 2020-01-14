Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.[NBIX] stock saw a move by -8.37% on , touching 2.2 million. Based on the recent volume, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NBIX shares recorded 93.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] stock could reach median target price of $124.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] stock additionally went down by -6.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NBIX stock is set at 18.70% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.10% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NBIX shares showcased 17.73% increase. NBIX saw -13.86% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.45% compared to high within the same period of time.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:NBIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.85 to 119.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $112.48.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 4 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] sitting at +8.18 and its Gross Margin at +98.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Equity is 4.95, and its Return on Assets is 2.33. These metrics suggest that this Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 240.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 67.20 and P/E Ratio of 610.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] earns $771,350 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.24 and its Current Ratio is 8.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] has 93.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.85 to 119.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 4.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] a Reliable Buy?

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. [NBIX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.