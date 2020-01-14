Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $47.21 after OXY shares went up by 1.36% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.25 to 68.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.57. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 28 Days). (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at +27.94 and its Gross Margin at +39.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 19.64, and its Return on Assets is 9.58. These metrics suggest that this Occidental Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.11 and P/E Ratio of 30.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] earns $1,603,182 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.17 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 883.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $41.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.25 to 68.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 2.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.80. This RSI suggests that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.