Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] stock went down by -3.92% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of $0.45. The stock reached $0.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ONTX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.11% in the period of the last 7 days.

ONTX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.45, at one point touching $0.43. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.45. The 52-week high currently stands at $4.83 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -80.41% after the recent low of $0.10.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 24 Mar (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] sitting at -1895.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now

-5.87. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] earns $49,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.11 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] has 144.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $65.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 325.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.70, which indicates that it is 12.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.