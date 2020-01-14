Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] saw a change by -1.75% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $146.78. The company is holding 168.78M shares with keeping 164.10M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 27.87% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.69%, trading +23.34% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 168.78M shares valued at 2.1 million were bought and sold.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.79 to 178.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] sitting at +24.17 and its Gross Margin at +28.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.32, and its Return on Assets is 5.27. These metrics suggest that this Pioneer Natural Resources Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.99. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 17.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.95 and P/E Ratio of 34.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] earns $2,952,156 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.29 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has 168.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.79 to 178.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 2.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.