R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] gained by 6.30% on the last trading session, reaching $13.84 price per share at the time. R1 RCM Inc. represents 111.83M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.55B with the latest information.

The R1 RCM Inc. traded at the price of $13.84 with 3.4 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RCM shares recorded 1.14M.

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.58 to 13.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.02.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 28 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] sitting at +3.24 and its Gross Margin at +10.93, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.00%. Its Return on Equity is -20.71, and its Return on Assets is -7.92. These metrics suggest that this R1 RCM Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 180.44. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5,717.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 139.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 46.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] earns $46,694 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.04, which indicates that it is 3.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.37. This RSI suggests that R1 RCM Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] a Reliable Buy?

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.