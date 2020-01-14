RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.[RTIX] stock saw a move by 68.51% on , touching 5.49 million. Based on the recent volume, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RTIX shares recorded 73.54M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX] stock additionally went up by +71.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 24.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RTIX stock is set at -29.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RTIX shares showcased -34.60% decrease. RTIX saw -24.37% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 162.77% compared to high within the same period of time.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:RTIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.77 to 6.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.76.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX] sitting at +2.31 and its Gross Margin at +49.89, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.40%. Its Return on Equity is -0.50, and its Return on Assets is -0.35. These metrics suggest that this RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.01.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX] earns $315,213 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.22 and its Current Ratio is 3.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX] has 73.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $202.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.77 to 6.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 91.18. This RSI suggests that RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. [RTIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.