Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] shares went higher by 2.20% from its previous closing of $21.34, now trading at the price of $21.81, also adding 0.47 points. Is SBRA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.95 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SBRA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 200.00M float and a +2.25% run over in the last seven days. SBRA share price has been hovering between $24.95 and $17.31 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.31 to 24.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.34.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 24 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] sitting at +25.20 and its Gross Margin at +68.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.35, and its Return on Assets is 4.07. These metrics suggest that this Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

[SBRA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.22 and P/E Ratio of 604.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] earns $20,458,355 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] has 201.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.31 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 1.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. [SBRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.