Savara Inc. [NASDAQ: SVRA] shares went lower by -6.73% from its previous closing of $3.87, now trading at the price of $3.61, also adding -0.26 points. Is SVRA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 946825 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SVRA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 33.21M float and a +1.99% run over in the last seven days. SVRA share price has been hovering between $11.96 and $0.69 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Savara Inc. [NASDAQ:SVRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 11.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.87.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 11 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Savara Inc. [SVRA]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Savara Inc. [SVRA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to

EBITDA is -1.71. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Savara Inc. [SVRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 15.63 and its Current Ratio is 15.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Savara Inc. [SVRA] has 39.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $154.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 11.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 423.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 11.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Savara Inc. [SVRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Savara Inc. [SVRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.