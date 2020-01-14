The share price of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [NYSE: SRC] inclined by $49.59, presently trading at $49.75. The company’s shares saw 36.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $36.47 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SRC jumped by +1.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.70% compared to 0.66 of all time high it touched on 01/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.47%, while additionally gaining 34.06% during the last 12 months. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $54.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.42% increase from the current trading price.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [NYSE:SRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.47 to 53.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.59.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC] sitting at +32.07 and its Gross Margin at +84.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.70%. These measurements indicate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 4.81, and its Return on Assets is 2.38. These metrics suggest that this Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 55.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.06 and P/E Ratio of 20.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC] earns $3,225,461 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC] has 99.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.47 to 53.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 1.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. [SRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.