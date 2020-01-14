STAG Industrial, Inc.[STAG] stock saw a move by -1.42% on , touching 2.68 million. Based on the recent volume, STAG Industrial, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of STAG shares recorded 132.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] stock could reach median target price of $34.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] stock additionally went up by +0.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of STAG stock is set at 21.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by 5.89% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, STAG shares showcased 3.79% increase. STAG saw -1.42% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.59% compared to high within the same period of time.

STAG Industrial, Inc. [NYSE:STAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.96 to 32.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.02.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 12 Feb (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] sitting at +8.47 and its Gross Margin at +32.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.50%. These measurements indicate that STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted

for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Equity is 6.23, and its Return on Assets is 3.20. These metrics suggest that this STAG Industrial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.11 and P/E Ratio of 55.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] earns $4,884,027 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 38.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] has 132.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.96 to 32.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.