The share price of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: STML] inclined by $9.43, presently trading at $6.14. The company’s shares saw -27.28% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.45 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as STML fall by -41.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -41.26% compared to -4.34 of all time high it touched on 01/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.18%, while additionally dropping -4.65% during the last 12 months. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.61% increase from the current trading price.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:STML]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.45 to 18.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Fri 20 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] sitting at -17257.34.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -193.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -204.50%. Its Return on Equity is -190.48, and its Return on Assets is -130.31. These metrics suggest that this Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its

assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.19. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] earns $5,435 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.97 and its Current Ratio is 2.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] has 52.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $493.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.45 to 18.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -27.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 6.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] a Reliable Buy?

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.