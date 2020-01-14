The share price of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: STML] inclined by $9.43, presently trading at $6.14. The company’s shares saw -27.28% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.45 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as STML fall by -41.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -41.26% compared to -4.34 of all time high it touched on 01/08/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.18%, while additionally dropping -4.65% during the last 12 months. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.61% increase from the current trading price.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:STML]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.45 to 18.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.43.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Fri 20 Mar (In 66 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] sitting at -17257.34.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -193.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -204.50%. Its Return on Equity is -190.48, and its Return on Assets is -130.31. These metrics suggest that this Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.19. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.19.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] earns $5,435 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.97 and its Current Ratio is 2.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] has 52.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $493.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.45 to 18.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -27.28% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 6.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.
Conclusion: Is Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] a Reliable Buy?
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. [STML] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.