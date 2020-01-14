The share price of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] inclined by $127.46, presently trading at $131.03. The company’s shares saw 51.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $86.61 recorded on Jan 13, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TROW jumped by +4.39% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.03% compared to 5.51 of all time high it touched on 01/13/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.00%, while additionally gaining 45.19% during the last 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $126.64. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.39% decrease from the current trading price.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.61 to 128.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] sitting at +42.84 and its Gross Margin at +83.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60%. These measurements indicate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.64, and its Return on Invested Capital

has reached 29.00%. Its Return on Equity is 30.03, and its Return on Assets is 23.25. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.43 and P/E Ratio of 16.64. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] earns $765,110 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has 235.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.82B. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 1.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.78. This RSI suggests that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.