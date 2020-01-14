TG Therapeutics, Inc.[TGTX] stock saw a move by 3.24% on , touching 1.33 million. Based on the recent volume, TG Therapeutics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TGTX shares recorded 98.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] stock could reach median target price of $19.00. TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] stock additionally went up by +16.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 46.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TGTX stock is set at 171.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by 151.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TGTX shares showcased 65.20% increase. TGTX saw -2.06% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 249.48% compared to high within the same period of time. TG Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.87 to 13.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.10. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 11 Feb (In 28 Days). Fundamental Analysis of TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] sitting at -114736.84. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -382.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -723.70%. Its Return on Equity is -381.16, and its Return on Assets is -191.70. These metrics suggest that this TG Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. []).push({}); []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6,641.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] earns $1,448 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] has 98.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.87 to 13.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 249.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.59, which indicates that it is 7.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.88. This RSI suggests that TG Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. [TGTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.