The Simply Good Foods Company[SMPL] stock saw a move by -4.79% on , touching 2.91 million. Based on the recent volume, The Simply Good Foods Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SMPL shares recorded 98.68M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] stock could reach median target price of $32.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] stock additionally went down by -17.56% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.97% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SMPL stock is set at 15.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by -13.37% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SMPL shares showcased -14.18% decrease. SMPL saw -27.03% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.97% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ:SMPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.75 to 31.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.02.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 2 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] sitting at +15.37 and its Gross Margin at +40.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 6.30, and its Return on Assets is 4.47. These metrics suggest that this The Simply Good Foods Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.58 and P/E Ratio of 70.94. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] earns $3,489,220 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.65 and its Current Ratio is 7.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] has 98.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.75 to 31.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] a Reliable Buy?

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.