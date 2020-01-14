The share price of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] inclined by $0.28, presently trading at $0.27. The company’s shares saw 88.03% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.14 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TTNP jumped by +14.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -19.52% compared to 0.03 of all time high it touched on 01/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 66.35%, while additionally dropping -80.50% during the last 12 months. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.23% increase from the current trading price.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 6 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] sitting at -124.87 and its Gross Margin at +91.87.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.50%. Its Return on Equity is -234.73, and its Return on Assets is -78.46. These metrics suggest that this Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

63.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -9.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.06. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] earns $287,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.49 and its Current Ratio is 3.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] has 73.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 25.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.