The share price of Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] inclined by $59.15, presently trading at $58.91. The company’s shares saw 12.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $52.28 recorded on Jan 14, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VZ fall by -1.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.91% compared to -0.65 of all time high it touched on 01/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.16%, while additionally gaining 1.95% during the last 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $61.61. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.7% increase from the current trading price.

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.28 to 62.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.15.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] sitting at +22.93 and its Gross Margin at +44.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30%. These measurements indicate that Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 32.27, and its Return on Assets is 5.95. These metrics all suggest that Verizon Communications Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning

to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 212.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 199.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.76 and P/E Ratio of 15.14. These metrics all suggest that Verizon Communications Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] earns $905,626 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has 4.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $244.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.28 to 62.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.48, which indicates that it is 0.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.