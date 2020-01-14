Voya Financial, Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] shares went higher by 0.99% from its previous closing of $61.74, now trading at the price of $62.35, also adding 0.61 points. Is VOYA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.71 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VOYA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 134.14M float and a +4.61% run over in the last seven days. VOYA share price has been hovering between $63.37 and $41.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Voya Financial, Inc. [NYSE:VOYA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.65 to 63.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.74.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 10 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Voya Financial, Inc. [VOYA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Voya Financial, Inc. [VOYA] sitting at +10.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.59, and its Return on Assets is 0.22. These metrics suggest that this Voya Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Voya Financial, Inc. [VOYA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Voya Financial, Inc. [VOYA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.61 and P/E Ratio of 15.69. These metrics all suggest that Voya Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Voya Financial, Inc. [VOYA] earns $1,443,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 6.29.

Voya Financial, Inc. [VOYA] has 135.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.65 to 63.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 2.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Voya Financial, Inc. [VOYA] a Reliable Buy?

Voya Financial, Inc. [VOYA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.