Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] opened at $158.45 and closed at $158.12 a share within trading session on Jan 13, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.92% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $159.57.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] had 2.25 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.25M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.47%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $103.98 during that period and DHR managed to take a rebound to $158.84 in the last 52 weeks.

Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.98 to 158.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $158.12.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 30 Jan (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Danaher Corporation [DHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Danaher Corporation [DHR] sitting at +17.46 and its Gross Margin at +55.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that Danaher Corporation [DHR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.72, and its Return on Assets is 5.61. These metrics suggest that this Danaher Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 34.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.21 and P/E Ratio of 47.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Danaher Corporation [DHR] earns $280,183 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.07 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] has 693.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $110.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.98 to 158.84. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 1.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.93. This RSI suggests that Danaher Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Danaher Corporation [DHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Danaher Corporation [DHR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.