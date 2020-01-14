Progyny, Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] opened at $32.89 and closed at $31.81 a share within trading session on Jan 14, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 7.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $34.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Progyny, Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] had 951223 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 893.98K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.95%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $13.29 during that period and PGNY managed to take a rebound to $32.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Progyny, Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.29 to 32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.81.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 4 Mar (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Progyny, Inc. [PGNY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Progyny, Inc. [PGNY] sitting at -3.28 and its Gross Margin at +18.44.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached

1.80%. Its Return on Assets is -13.41.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 936.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 257.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1,455.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.79.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Progyny, Inc. [PGNY] earns $843,200 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Progyny, Inc. [PGNY] has 82.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.29 to 32.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 6.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 157.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.41. This RSI suggests that Progyny, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Progyny, Inc. [PGNY] a Reliable Buy?

Progyny, Inc. [PGNY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.