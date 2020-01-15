Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] opened at $8.88 and closed at $8.93 a share within trading session on Jan 14, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 10.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] had 5.25 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.13%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $7.11 during that period and FOLD managed to take a rebound to $14.61 in the last 52 weeks.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.11 to 14.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.93.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [FOLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [FOLD] sitting at -356.71 and its Gross Margin at +79.59.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -55.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -49.50%. Its Return on Equity is -100.32, and its Return on Assets is -49.26. These metrics suggest that this Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [FOLD] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [FOLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [FOLD] earns $179,616 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.30 and its Current Ratio is 6.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [FOLD] has 260.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.11 to 14.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 7.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [FOLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. [FOLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.