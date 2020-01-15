Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] took an upward turn with a change of 0.00%, trading at the price of $23.37 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.69 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.16M shares for that time period. CY monthly volatility recorded 0.39%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.34%. PS value for CY stocks is 3.85 with PB recorded at 4.11.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:CY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.62 to 23.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.37.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] sitting at +7.21 and its Gross Margin at +36.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70%. These measurements indicate that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.81. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.86. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.98 and P/E Ratio of 30.22. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] earns $424,879 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has 370.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.62 to 23.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 0.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.