Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] opened at $62.04 and closed at $59.49 a share within trading session on Jan 14, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 3.29% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $61.45.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] had 16.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.40M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.59%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $46.40 during that period and DAL managed to take a rebound to $63.44 in the last 52 weeks.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.40 to 63.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.49.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] sitting at +11.85 and its Gross Margin at +20.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 28.52, and its Return on Assets is 6.63. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.75. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.94 and P/E Ratio of 8.66. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] earns $499,337 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 0.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has 646.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.40 to 63.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.16. This RSI suggests that Delta Air Lines, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.