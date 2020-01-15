Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] shares went lower by -0.27% from its previous closing of $87.82, now trading at the price of $87.58, also adding -0.24 points. Is PM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.87 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.55B float and a +1.37% run over in the last seven days. PM share price has been hovering between $92.74 and $68.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.99 to 92.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.82.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 6 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at +38.42 and its Gross Margin at +63.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.20%. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 46.40%. Its Return on Assets is 19.08.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

164.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] earns $382,519 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.57B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $137.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.99 to 92.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 1.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.