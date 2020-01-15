The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE: GS] opened at $245.32 and closed at $245.21 a share within trading session on Jan 14, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.18% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $245.66.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE: GS] had 4 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.40%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $174.10 during that period and GS managed to take a rebound to $246.11 in the last 52 weeks.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.10 to 246.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $245.21.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] sitting at +27.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.70%. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.13, and its Return on Assets is 1.13. These metrics suggest that this The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 417.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.37 and P/E Ratio of 10.99. These metrics all suggest that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] earns $1,341,148 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has 354.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $87.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.10 to 246.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 1.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.85. This RSI suggests that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.