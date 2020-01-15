The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] saw a change by -0.24% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $222.81. The company is holding 1.10B shares with keeping 1.09B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.54% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.89% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.89%, trading +5.79% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.10B shares valued at 3.73 million were bought and sold.

The Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE:HD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is sl

Fundamental Analysis of The Home Depot, Inc. [HD]

ated for Tue 25 Feb (In 42 Days).

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] sitting at +14.58 and its Gross Margin at +32.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 56.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 44.00%. Its Return on Assets is 25.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 106.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] earns $261,993 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 55.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] has 1.10B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $244.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 172.00 to 239.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 1.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Home Depot, Inc. [HD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. [HD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.