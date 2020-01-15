Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE: TOL] opened at $42.17 and closed at $42.03 a share within trading session on Jan 14, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 1.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $42.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE: TOL] had 3.51 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.71M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $33.52 during that period and TOL managed to take a rebound to $42.49 in the last 52 weeks.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.52 to 42.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.03.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] sitting at +10.01 and its Gross Margin at +20.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.00, and its Return on Assets is 5.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TOL financial performance.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 10.60. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] earns $1,416,464 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 5.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has 137.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.52 to 42.49. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.