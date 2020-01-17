The share price of AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] inclined by $18.21, presently trading at $18.25. The company’s shares saw 25.74% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.51 recorded on Jan 17, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AGNC jumped by +1.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.46% compared to 0.27 of all time high it touched on 01/16/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.72%, while additionally gaining 1.28% during the last 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.36. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.89% decrease from the current trading price.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.21.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at +6.72 and its Gross Margin at +98.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 983.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 685.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 73.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -222.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] earns $34,285,714 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 540.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 0.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.61. This RSI suggests that AGNC Investment Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.