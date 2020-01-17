Aqua America, Inc. [WTR] saw a change by 1.72% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $49.73. The company is holding 215.43M shares with keeping 215.38M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 47.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.45% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.06%, trading +15.70% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 215.43M shares valued at 1.1 million were bought and sold.

Aqua America, Inc. [NYSE:WTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.72 to 49.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 17 Feb (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aqua America, Inc. [WTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aqua America, Inc. [WTR] sitting at +38.56 and its Gross Margin at +45.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.00%. These measurements indicate that Aqua America, Inc. [WTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.40%. Its Return on Equity is 9.68, and its Return on Assets is 2.84. These metrics suggest that this Aqua America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aqua America, Inc. [WTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 127.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.10, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 119.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Aqua America, Inc. [WTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.55 and P/E Ratio of 70.57. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aqua America, Inc. [WTR] earns $533,816 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.33 and its Current Ratio is 0.37. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Aqua America, Inc. [WTR] has 215.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.72 to 49.02. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 1.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.99. This RSI suggests that Aqua America, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Aqua America, Inc. [WTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aqua America, Inc. [WTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.