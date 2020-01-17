AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] took an upward turn with a change of 0.48%, trading at the price of $26.19 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.9 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.96M shares for that time period. EQH monthly volatility recorded 1.65%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.95%. PS value for EQH stocks is 0.96 with PB recorded at 0.86.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.00 to 26.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.07.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] sitting at +22.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 13.31, and its Return on Assets is 0.80. These metrics suggest that this AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.79 and P/E Ratio of 12.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] earns $1,584,231 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.54.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has 489.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.00 to 26.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.