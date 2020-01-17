The share price of Bank OZK [NASDAQ: OZK] inclined by $30.04, presently trading at $30.81. The company’s shares saw 26.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $24.35 recorded on Jan 16, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as OZK jumped by +1.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.45% compared to 0.35 of all time high it touched on 01/10/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.82%, while additionally gaining 12.24% during the last 12 months. Bank OZK is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.94% increase from the current trading price.

Bank OZK [NASDAQ:OZK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.35 to 34.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.04.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Bank OZK [OZK]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank OZK [OZK] sitting at +46.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30%. These measurements indicate that Bank OZK [OZK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 11.54, and its Return on Assets is 1.91. These metrics suggest that this Bank OZK does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank OZK [OZK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Bank OZK [OZK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.22 and P/E Ratio of 9.34. These metrics all suggest that Bank OZK is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bank OZK [OZK] earns $471,555 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Bank OZK [OZK] has 128.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.35 to 34.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 2.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank OZK [OZK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank OZK [OZK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.