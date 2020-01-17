BlackLine, Inc.[BL] stock saw a move by 6.95% on , touching 1.73 million. Based on the recent volume, BlackLine, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BL shares recorded 55.85M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that BlackLine, Inc. [BL] stock could reach median target price of $60.00.

BlackLine, Inc. [BL] stock additionally went up by +11.52% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.72% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BL stock is set at 39.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by 32.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BL shares showcased 26.13% increase. BL saw 6.27% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 46.53% compared to high within the same period of time.

BlackLine, Inc. [NASDAQ:BL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.23 to 58.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BlackLine, Inc. [BL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BlackLine, Inc. [BL] sitting at -12.86 and its Gross Margin at +74.96, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital

is -9.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.30%. Its Return on Equity is -9.02, and its Return on Assets is -5.95. These metrics suggest that this BlackLine, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -403.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.35. BlackLine, Inc. [BL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 136.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BlackLine, Inc. [BL] earns $267,986 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.39 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BlackLine, Inc. [BL] has 55.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.23 to 58.23. At its current price, it has moved up by 6.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.59. This RSI suggests that BlackLine, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BlackLine, Inc. [BL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. [BL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.