CDW Corporation [NASDAQ: CDW] shares went lower by -4.93% from its previous closing of $144.20, now trading at the price of $137.09, also adding -7.11 points. Is CDW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.28 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CDW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 142.10M float and a -3.64% run over in the last seven days. CDW share price has been hovering between $146.09 and $79.77 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ:CDW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.77 to 146.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.20.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 6 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CDW Corporation [CDW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CDW Corporation [CDW] sitting at +6.08 and its Gross Margin at +16.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.80%. Its Return on Equity is 65.68, and its Return on Assets is 9.10. These metrics all suggest that CDW Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CDW Corporation [CDW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 373.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

50.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 326.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. CDW Corporation [CDW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.74 and P/E Ratio of 28.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CDW Corporation [CDW] earns $1,800,699 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CDW Corporation [CDW] has 143.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.77 to 146.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CDW Corporation [CDW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CDW Corporation [CDW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.