The share price of Chegg, Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] inclined by $41.38, presently trading at $42.72. The company’s shares saw 51.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $28.29 recorded on Jan 16, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHGG jumped by +5.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.02% compared to 2.23 of all time high it touched on 01/16/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.40%, while additionally gaining 29.45% during the last 12 months. Chegg, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $43.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.24% increase from the current trading price.

Chegg, Inc. [NYSE:CHGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 10 Feb (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chegg, Inc. [CHGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chegg, Inc. [CHGG] sitting at -1.44 and its Gross Margin at +75.09, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.10%. Its Return on Equity is -3.71, and its Return on Assets is -2.47. These metrics suggest that this Chegg, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 238.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Chegg, Inc. [CHGG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 42.85.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chegg, Inc. [CHGG] earns $295,385 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.29 and its Current Ratio is 8.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Chegg, Inc. [CHGG] has 121.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.29 to 48.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 2.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.27. This RSI suggests that Chegg, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chegg, Inc. [CHGG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chegg, Inc. [CHGG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.