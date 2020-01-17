Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP] took an upward turn with a change of 2.13%, trading at the price of $22.01 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.82 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Columbia Property Trust, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 643.39K shares for that time period. CXP monthly volatility recorded 1.55%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.96%. PS value for CXP stocks is 8.70 with PB recorded at 0.95.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [NYSE:CXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.64 to 23.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.55.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP] sitting at +0.45 and its Gross Margin at +31.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10%. These measurements indicate that Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.30%. Its Return on Equity is 0.35, and its Return on Assets is 0.21. These metrics suggest that this Columbia Property Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Columbia Property Trust,

Inc. [CXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.57.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP] earns $3,136,242 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP] has 116.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.64 to 23.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 1.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.45. This RSI suggests that Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. [CXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.