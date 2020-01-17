Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] shares went higher by 2.35% from its previous closing of $28.51, now trading at the price of $29.18, also adding 0.67 points. Is DAR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DAR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 161.92M float and a +2.42% run over in the last seven days. DAR share price has been hovering between $29.36 and $18.20 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.20 to 29.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.51.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 26 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] sitting at +3.40 and its Gross Margin at +12.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 4.49, and its Return on Assets is 2.06. These metrics suggest that this Darling Ingredients Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

42.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.02 and P/E Ratio of 44.41. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] earns $346,042 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has 164.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.20 to 29.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.88. This RSI suggests that Darling Ingredients Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.