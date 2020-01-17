Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] opened at $52.53 and closed at $52.48 a share within trading session on Jan 17, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 1.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $53.03.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] had 1.57 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.77M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.96%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.91%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $40.44 during that period and DOW managed to take a rebound to $60.52 in the last 52 weeks.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 29 Jan (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at +12.56 and its Gross Margin at +19.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 751.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dow Inc. [DOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.