DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $61.35 after DD shares went down by -0.57% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [NYSE:DD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.31 to 85.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 30 Jan (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] sitting at +12.43 and its Gross Margin at +23.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.93, and its Return on Assets is 2.02. These metrics suggest that this DuPont de Nemours, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded

company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.17 and P/E Ratio of 58.16. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] earns $877,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.33 and its Current Ratio is 2.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] has 756.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.31 to 85.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] a Reliable Buy?

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [DD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.