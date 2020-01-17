DURECT Corporation [DRRX] saw a change by -5.12% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.41. The company is holding 192.04M shares with keeping 185.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 382.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -39.23%, trading +39.53% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 192.04M shares valued at 4.04 million were bought and sold.

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ:DRRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 3.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.54.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 5 Mar (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of DURECT Corporation [DRRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DURECT Corporation [DRRX] sitting at -127.23 and its Gross Margin at +77.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -58.30%. Its Return on Equity is -122.07, and its Return on Assets is -49.12. These metrics suggest that this DURECT Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.07. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -9.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.91.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] earns $210,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.00 and its Current Ratio is 5.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has 192.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $487.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 3.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 382.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 12.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DURECT Corporation [DRRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DURECT Corporation [DRRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.