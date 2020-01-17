Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] gained by 2.71% on the last trading session, reaching $81.34 price per share at the time. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. represents 169.42M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.78B with the latest information.

The Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. traded at the price of $81.34 with 1.3 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EXPD shares recorded 1.01M.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.74 to 81.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.19.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 18 Feb (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] sitting at +9.79 and its Gross Margin at +14.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 40.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.10%. Its Return on Equity is 31.08, and its Return on Assets is 19.00. These metrics all suggest that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? Th

is company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.14 and P/E Ratio of 22.49. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] earns $465,049 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] has 169.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.74 to 81.15. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.88. This RSI suggests that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. [EXPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.