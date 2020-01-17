Extreme Networks, Inc.[EXTR] stock saw a move by 3.39% on , touching 1.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Extreme Networks, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EXTR shares recorded 123.06M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR] stock could reach median target price of $9.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR] stock additionally went up by +7.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EXTR stock is set at 27.13% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EXTR shares showcased 13.14% increase. EXTR saw -7.75% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 47.49% compared to high within the same period of time.

Extreme Networks, Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.37 to 8.59. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.66.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR] sitting at -0.62 and its Gross Margin at +54.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.00%. Its Return on Equity is -22.61, and its Return on Assets is -3.39. These metrics suggest that this Extreme Networks, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

this organization’s capital structure, Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 146.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR] earns $367,043 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR] has 123.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $974.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.37 to 8.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 2.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.48. This RSI suggests that Extreme Networks, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. [EXTR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.