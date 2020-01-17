The share price of Fitbit, Inc. [NYSE: FIT] inclined by $6.59, presently trading at $6.66. The company’s shares saw 137.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.81 recorded on Jan 17, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FIT jumped by +1.37% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.60% compared to 0.09 of all time high it touched on 01/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.60%, while additionally gaining 9.29% during the last 12 months. Fitbit, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.35. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.69% increase from the current trading price.
Fitbit, Inc. [NYSE:FIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 7.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.59.
Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 40 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Fitbit, Inc. [FIT]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] sitting at -13.15 and its Gross Margin at +39.58, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.00%. Its Return on Equity is -23.83, and its Return on Assets is -12.00. These metrics suggest that
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66. Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.74.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] earns $887,590 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.97. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.65 and its Current Ratio is 1.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] has 265.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 7.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.01% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 1.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Fitbit, Inc. [FIT] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Fitbit, Inc. [FIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.