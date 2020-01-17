FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: FLT] shares went higher by 1.94% from its previous closing of $303.08, now trading at the price of $308.97, also adding 5.89 points. Is FLT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FLT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 85.21M float and a +3.50% run over in the last seven days. FLT share price has been hovering between $315.75 and $190.24 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:FLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 6 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] sitting at +45.38 and its Gross Margin at +71.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10%. These measurements indicate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 23.13, and its Return on Assets is 7.21. These metrics all suggest that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 43.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.94 and P/E Ratio of 29.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] earns $321,041 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] has 88.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 190.24 to 315.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 2.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. [FLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.