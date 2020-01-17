HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $1.38 after HPR shares went up by 6.15% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE:HPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.91 to 3.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.30.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 25 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] sitting at +20.00 and its Gross Margin at +34.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30%. These measurements indicate that HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 13.39, and its Return on Assets is 6.34. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HPR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity

is 1.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.04 and P/E Ratio of 2.14. These metrics all suggest that HighPoint Resources Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] earns $2,796,401 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has 231.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $319.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.91 to 3.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.47, which indicates that it is 9.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.