Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) [HOMB] saw a change by 6.44% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.41. The company is holding 169.36M shares with keeping 152.76M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 0.17% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.17%, trading +14.31% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 169.36M shares valued at 1.74 million were bought and sold.

Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [NASDAQ:HOMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.38 to 20.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [HOMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [HOMB] sitting at +51.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.90%. These measurements indicate that Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [HOMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.00%. Its Return on Equity is 13.19, and its Return on Assets is 2.02. These metrics suggest that this Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [HOMB]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [HOMB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.83 and P/E Ratio of 11.83. These metrics all suggest that Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [HOMB] earns $434,061 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 1.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [HOMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. [Conway, AR] [HOMB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.