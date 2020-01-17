CNO Financial Group, Inc.[CNO] stock saw a move by 1.95% on , touching 1.4 million. Based on the recent volume, CNO Financial Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CNO shares recorded 153.35M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] stock could reach median target price of $19.75.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] stock additionally went up by +1.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CNO stock is set at 7.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.97% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CNO shares showcased 10.96% increase. CNO saw -5.08% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.76% compared to high within the same period of time.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE:CNO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.01 to 19.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.97.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 11 Feb (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] sitting at -2.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.20%. Its Return on Equity is -7.67, and its Return on Assets is -0.97. These metrics suggest that this CNO Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its

assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.75 and P/E Ratio of 18.40. These metrics all suggest that CNO Financial Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] earns $1,371,030 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 7.34.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] has 153.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.01 to 19.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] a Reliable Buy?

CNO Financial Group, Inc. [CNO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.