Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE: FIS] shares went higher by 0.06% from its previous closing of $146.24, now trading at the price of $146.32, also adding 0.08 points. Is FIS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.54 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FIS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 610.06M float and a +3.22% run over in the last seven days. FIS share price has been hovering between $146.33 and $102.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE:FIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.93 to 146.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] sitting at +20.29 and its Gross Margin at +33.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.50. These metrics suggest that this Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.96. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.08 and P/E Ratio of 68.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] earns $179,213 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] has 618.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $90.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.93 to 146.33.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.