Workhorse Group Inc.[WKHS] stock saw a move by -8.78% on , touching 1.76 million. Based on the recent volume, Workhorse Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WKHS shares recorded 69.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] stock additionally went down by -4.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WKHS stock is set at 320.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.22% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WKHS shares showcased -3.81% decrease. WKHS saw -40.04% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 541.18% compared to high within the same period of time.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.53.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 16 Mar (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] sitting at -4463.94 and its Gross Margin at -1990.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,093.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 587.40%. Its Return on Assets is -257.88.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 552.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] earns $7,066 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 69.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $245.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 541.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.