Iridium Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: IRDM] shares went higher by 4.86% from its previous closing of $26.23, now trading at the price of $27.50, also adding 1.27 points. Is IRDM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IRDM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 114.54M float and a +10.64% run over in the last seven days. IRDM share price has been hovering between $28.24 and $17.91 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Iridium Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:IRDM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] sitting at +7.96 and its Gross Margin at +30.96, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is -0.84, and its Return on Assets is -0.34. These metrics suggest that this Iridium Communications Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.11. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] earns $1,101,069 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.38 and its Current Ratio is 1.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] has 131.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.91 to 28.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 3.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.25. This RSI suggests that Iridium Communications Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.