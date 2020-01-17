JanOne Inc.[JAN] stock saw a move by 22.88% on , touching 1.04 million. Based on the recent volume, JanOne Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of JAN shares recorded 1.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that JanOne Inc. [JAN] stock could reach median target price of $20.00.

JanOne Inc. [JAN] stock additionally went up by +31.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 38.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of JAN stock is set at 47.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by 22.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, JAN shares showcased -7.76% decrease. JAN saw -59.00% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 96.00% compared to high within the same period of time.

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ:JAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 9.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.19.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 3 Apr (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JanOne Inc. [JAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JanOne Inc. [JAN] sitting at -16.57 and its Gross Margin at +19.90, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.10%. Its Return on Equity is -23.44, and its Return on Assets is -13.61. These metrics suggest that this JanOne Inc. does a poor job of managing its

assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JanOne Inc. [JAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. JanOne Inc. [JAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.91.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, JanOne Inc. [JAN] earns $231,409 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.89. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

JanOne Inc. [JAN] has 1.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 9.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 17.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.84. This RSI suggests that JanOne Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is JanOne Inc. [JAN] a Reliable Buy?

JanOne Inc. [JAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.